FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-RBC co-head of FIG Wiant joins Lazard
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-RBC co-head of FIG Wiant joins Lazard

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (IFR) - Lazard has hired Jerry Wiant as managing director in its North America financial institutions group covering depository institutions.

Wiant had been co-head of the RBC Capital Markets US FIG since 2011. His exit from RBC comes roughly seven months after RBC hired Venkat Badinehal from Deutsche Bank as co-head of its FIG with Wiant earlier this year.

At Lazard, Wiant will work with Gary Howe, head of North America FIG. He will be based in New York. (Reporting by Philip Scipio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.