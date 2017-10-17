FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SG appoints Woolley as head of UK innovation
#Financials
October 17, 2017 / 9:38 AM / in 5 days

MOVES-SG appoints Woolley as head of UK innovation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Anthony Woolley as head of innovation in Britain, responsible for strengthening the French bank’s connections with financial technology firms.

SG said Woolley’s role will help the bank accelerate the adoption of new technology and use the bank’s expertise to help develop products. He is based in London and reports to Philippe Robeyns, chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa and Aymeril Hoang, SG’s head of innovation.

Woolley was previously chief information officer for SG in the UK, after joining the bank in 2010 as head of the UK IT department. He previously worked for HSBC, where he was head of FX pricing and e-commerce technology, and for Citigroup. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
