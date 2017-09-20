FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SG hires Sottomayor for Spain and Portugal role
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 10:25 AM / a month ago

MOVES-SG hires Sottomayor for Spain and Portugal role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Societe Generale has hired Francisco Sottomayor as head of global markets for Spain and Portugal, with the aim of expanding the French bank’s business in the region.

Sottomayor has most recently been head of investment banking for Axia Ventures Group in Lisbon. He previously spent 16 years at Credit Suisse in London and Madrid, working on transactions in Spain, Portugal and Latin America.

He will be based in Madrid and report locally to Donato Gonzalez, SG’s head of Spain and Portugal, as well as to Albert Loo, global head of fixed income and currencies and cross-asset solution sales, and Peter McGahan, global head of equities and equity derivatives and cross-asset solutions sales. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

