FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-SG names Chesneau to traders, commodity finance role
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in a month

MOVES-SG names Chesneau to traders, commodity finance role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Emmanuel Chesneau as global head of traders, commodity finance and agribusiness in its corporate and investment bank.

SG said on Thursday Chesneau will be based in Paris and be responsible for the coverage of trading companies and corporate commodity finance across all sectors covering energy, metals and agribusiness.

Chesneau was previously head of the same businesses for the Americas, as well as deputy head for the Americas for natural resources and infrastructure. He was based in New York.

He replaces Dominique Beretti, who becomes deputy global head of natural resources and infrastructure. Beretti remains a senior manager for the UK natural resources and infrastructure teams and will stay in London.

Chesneau and Beretti report to Federico Turegano, global head of natural resources and infrastructure. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.