PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) has appointed Michala Marcussen as its new chief economist, it said on Thursday.

She takes over from Olivier Garnier, who is joining the French central bank, SocGen said.

Marcussen, who joined the bank in 1994, has been chief economist for Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking since December 2009. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich)