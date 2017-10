LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has named Jens Andersen and Molly Duffy as co-heads of its financial markets business in the Americas, the bank said on Thursday.

The hirings form part of the emerging markets-focused bank’s move to build up its business with clients in more developed countries.

Andersen joins from New York-based fund Element Capital, while Duffy most recently worked at Credit Suisse.