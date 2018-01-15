FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-StanChart's Kheraj to chair Rothesay Life
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Commentary
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

MOVES-StanChart's Kheraj to chair Rothesay Life

Christopher Spink

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Naguib Kheraj, who used to run JP Morgan Cazenove, has been appointed chairman of bulk annuity provider Rothesay Life.

Kheraj quit as chief executive of JP Morgan Cazenove in 2010 shortly after the US bank took full control of the UK stockbroker.

After a brief stint at Lazard he focused on charitable work for the Aga Khan Development Network and in June 2015 was appointed to the board of Standard Chartered, where he is now deputy chairman.

He will retain that role after the Rothesay appointment, where he succeeds Ray King. King will continue as a non-executive director of Rothesay Life.

Kheraj, who has been on the board of Rothesay Life since 2014, was also finance director of Barclays prior to JP Morgan Cazenove.

Rothesay Life is backed by private equity investor Blackstone, US insurer MassMutual and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

It has also made Stan Beckers, ex-CEO of NN Investment Partners, and Terry Miller directors, replacing Glenn Earle and Dermot McDonogh. Miller is a non-executive director of Goldman Sachs International Bank, where he was previously international general counsel. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.