FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Tehan joins Houlihan Lokey in Sydney
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Tehan joins Houlihan Lokey in Sydney

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (IFR) - Matthew Tehan has been hired by Houlihan Lokey as a managing director in the US advisory firm’s Sydney office, leading the firm’s capital markets group in Australia.

He joins from Credit Suisse where he has spent 17 years, most recently as co-head of debt and derivatives in the bank’s capital markets solutions group in Sydney. He has also worked in New York.

Houlihan Lokey has been expanding its capital markets business in recent months, hiring three managing directors this year, including Tehan. The other two were in New York and London. The team now has 35 professionals in all. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.