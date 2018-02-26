MOVES-TP ICAP makes institutional hires

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - Broker TP ICAP has made a series of hires for its institutional services division, among them the appointment of Mark Allen as divisional chief operating officer.

Allen previously occupied the same role in the firm’s electronic markets business and before TP ICAP was head of FX sales and trading EMEA at RBC.

In the division’s Mirexa Capital business Paul McNee will be head of FX, APAC, having previously worked at ANZ bank. Giorgio Fossi, formerly executive director for hedge fund rates sales at Credit Agricole, will work in FX and listed derivatives sales, EMEA.

John Buckley joins as a listed derivatives execution specialist, EMEA, and John Allender in rates sales, EMEA, from RBS. Andrew Jeyarajah will also be doing the same job as Allender and Shanmei Lim moves to the FX division in New York. Both Jeyarajah and Lim move from Tullett Prebon.

Another subsidiary, Coex Partners, has appointed John Martin as managing director in New York from Newedge. Also moving from the same firm is Ernest Brooks.

Nick Ahmed has joined Coex in a senior sales role for EMEA from Marex Spectron and Paul Chappell has moved to Tullett Prebon Alternative Investments. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)