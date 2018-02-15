FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:26 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Socar's U.S. director of trading leaves for ENI -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Don Cornwell, director of U.S. trading for Azeri firm Socar Trading, has left the company to join the Houston office of Italy’s ENI, several sources familiar with the move said on Thursday.

Cornwell will be involved in ENI’s crude trading operations, the sources said. It was unclear what his title at ENI would be.

ENI and Socar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cornwell did not respond to a LinkedIn message requesting a comment.

Cornwell joined Socar from rival PetroChina in July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was part of an effort by the Azeri firm to grow its trading operations in the United States and Canada.

Separately, Socar has added Penny Chin as a natural gas liquids (NGL) trader in Houston, two sources said on Thursday. Chin previously traded NGLs for Castleton Commodities.

Chin and Castleton did not respond to requests for comments. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

