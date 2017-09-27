MOVES-UBS hires MacKenzie for EMEA leveraged capital markets

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - UBS has hired Bruce MacKenzie as a managing director in EMEA leveraged capital markets (LCM), reporting to David Slade, the bank’s global co-head of leveraged finance.

MacKenzie, a high-yield capital markets professional, was previously head of leveraged capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London and spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank prior to that.

“Bruce is a critical hire for the EMEA leveraged finance business and fills a gap in our lead left credentials for high yield bonds,” said Slade.

MacKenzie will work alongside managing director Abudy Taha, who also reports to Slade. Both will focus on loans and high-yield bonds.

MacKenzie’s appointment follows the recent hire of Damien Hedderwick as a director in the bank’s LCM team from Credit Suisse.

UBS’ leveraged finance business has generated “significant momentum” in the last year, according to Slade.

The bank was one of the leads on German generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer Stada’s recent €4.1bn buyout by Bain Capital and Cinven (Editing by Tessa Walsh)