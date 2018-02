(Updates dateline)

LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Harsh Srivastav left Morgan Stanley’s high-yield and leveraged loan syndicate at the start of the week, according to sources.

A vice president on the team in London since January 2016, Srivastav joined the US bank in 2011 as an analyst, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Alex Chambers)