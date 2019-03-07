U.S. indicts Mozambique's former finance minister over $2 billion loan scheme

FILE PHOTO: Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang appears in court during an extradition hearing in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department indicted Mozambique’s former finance minister, along with eight executives, officials and investment bankers, over their alleged roles in a $2 billion fraud and money laundering scheme, the department said on Thursday.

The alleged co-conspirators arranged for more than $2 billion in loans intended to fund three maritime projects, but diverted more than $200 million in loan proceeds in bribe payments to former Finance Minister Manuel Chang and other officials and kickback payments to three investment bankers, the department said.