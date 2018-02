LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s dollar-denominated bonds jumped 1.52 cents at the opening on Friday after the government announced it would present its debt restructuring plans to creditors on March 20 in London.

The 2023 bond rose to 87.02 cents, matching the previous day’s near-four week high. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Jamie McGeever)