FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 22, 2018 / 2:29 PM / a day ago

Death toll from Mozambique summer rains reaches 50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO (Reuters) - The southern hemisphere summer rainy season has killed 50 people in Mozambique since October, the country’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC) said in its latest update on Thursday.

This figure includes 17 people killed in the capital Maputo on Monday when a 15-metre pile of garbage collapsed due to heavy rain and buried seven houses.

Elsewhere, torrential rains and winds have caused flooding, including in the gas-rich north of the country, with 7,200 dwellings destroyed and 130,000 people affected.

Low-lying areas of Mozambique, a tropical African nation with a huge Indian Ocean coastline, are often hit by floods, which in some years in the past have killed hundreds of people.

Much of southern Africa including Mozambique is still recovering from a devastating drought two years ago and the dry, compacted soil increases the potential for flooding as rainfall is less easily absorbed into the parched ground.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.