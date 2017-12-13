Mozambique president sacks energy and foreign ministers

MAPUTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has sacked four ministers, including those with the foreign affairs and energy portfolios, his office said in a statement late on Tuesday.

No reasons were given for the dismissal of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Leticia da Silva Klemens, Foreign Affairs Minister Oldemiro Baloi and the ministers of industry and trade and agriculture and food security.

The statement also did not say who would replace the outgoing ministers.

Energy is a key portfolio in Mozambique, which has vast untapped offshore gas reserves that are being developed by oil majors such as Italy’s Eni. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Paul Tait)