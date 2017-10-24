FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique's president dismisses head of intelligence and army chief
October 24, 2017

Mozambique's president dismisses head of intelligence and army chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mozambique has fired its head of intelligence and army chief of staff, two weeks after 16 people were killed in attacks in the north of the country, the presidency said on Tuesday.

Lagos Lidimo was dismissed as director general of information and state security service; he will be replaced by Julio Jane, previously the commander of police, Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi said in a statement. Graça Chongo has been dismissed as army chief, with no replacement named.

The presidency did not provide reasons for the dismissals, which were effective immediately.

Earlier this month, police and unidentified gunmen clashed in the Indian Ocean port of Mocimboa da Praia, leaving 16 people dead, two of them police officers.

The motive for the attacks was not clear. Local media have reported that the attack was carried out by Islamists, but the government has not confirmed that. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Larry King)

