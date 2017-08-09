Brazil builder MRV posts better-than-expected 2nd qtr earnings

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - MRV Engenharia SA, Brazil's biggest low-income homebuilder, reported second-quarter net income of 141 million reais ($45 million), 2 percent higher than a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 18 percent to 191 million reais, beating an average forecast of 152 million reais in the Thomson Reuters analyst consensus.