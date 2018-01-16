Brazil's MRV home sales jump amid real estate turnaround

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Contracted sales at MRV Engenharia e Participações SA jumped 34.2 percent in the fourth quarter year-on-year, reaching 1.7 billion reais ($527 million), as Brazil’s largest homebuilder benefits from a nationwide real estate rebound.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it sold 11,800 units in the final three months of 2017, bringing the full-year total to 40,500, a rise of 15.1 percent from last year.