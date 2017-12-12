FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's MRV to resume building middle-income homes as economy improves
December 12, 2017

Brazil's MRV to resume building middle-income homes as economy improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participações SA will resume construction of middle-income homes as the country’s economic outlook improves and there is room to grow in this segment, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking to analysts and investors, Rafael Menin, co-chief executive officer, said MRV sees strong demand for housing in Brazil during next 20 years, adding the cities considered for launch of middle-income projects include Ribeirão Preto, Campinas, São José dos Campos and Londrina. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

