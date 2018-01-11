FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M&S clothing sales slightly better than expected in Christmas quarter​
Sections
Featured
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Company Results
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Judges criticise Supreme Court in rare public spat
Judges criticise Supreme Court in rare public spat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2018 / 7:15 AM / 2 days ago

M&S clothing sales slightly better than expected in Christmas quarter​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer reported a slightly better than expected fall in clothing and homeware sales in the key Christmas quarter and said its overall guidance for its full 2017-18 year was unchanged.

The group said on Thursday clothing and homeware like-for-like sales fell 2.8 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to analysts’ average forecast of a 3.4 percent fall and a second quarter decline of 0.1 percent.

Same store food sales fell 0.4 percent - better than analysts’ average forecast of a 1.1 percent decline and compared to a 0.1 percent fall in the previous quarter. ​ (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.