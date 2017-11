Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI Inc on Thursday named Baer Pettit as president.

Pettit, who served as the company’s chief operating officer since October 2015, will report to Chief Executive Henry Fernandez.

Laurent Seyer will be taking Pettit’s position as chief operating officer, in addition to his current role as chief client officer. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)