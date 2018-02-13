FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 6:41 AM / 2 days ago

Motherson Sumi Systems third-quarter profit drops 12 percent, lags expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS) reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly net profit and missed expectations, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit attributable to owners fell to 3.65 billion rupees ($56.79 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2017, from 4.16 billion rupees a year earlier, the flagship company of the Samvardhana Motherson Group said in a statement on Tuesday. bit.ly/2HbkRuX

    That compared with an average estimate of 5.32 billion rupees in net profit drawn from 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Total expenses rose 35 percent to 136.35 billion rupees.

    ($1 = 64.2700 Indian rupees)

    Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
