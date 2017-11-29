BRIEF-MTG CEO confirms 2017 forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Swedish media firm MTG CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann to Reuters ahead of Wednesday’s capital markets day:

* Repeats sees higher sales, profit for MTG Group this year vs 2016

* Repeats expects MTGx, an important growth engine for the firm, to make its first profit in Q4 this year

* MTG made an operating profit of 1.35 bln SEK in 2016, on sales of 17.3 bln SEK

* MTG is in the midst of transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm, investing in online gaming, esports and digital video networks while divesting broadcasting operations ($1 = 8.3234 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)