FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
March 1, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

MTU Aero, Sikorsky to jointly bid for German helicopter contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines and Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky will compete jointly for the German air force’s heavy lift helicopter contract.

Under the agreement, MTU would provide engine maintenance, repair and overhaul for the CH-53K helicopters, which are to replace the air force’s aging CH-53G fleet, it said on Thursday.

It has an 18 percent work share for the helicopter’s engines. It already works with Sikorsky and GE Aviation on the CH-53K for the U.S. Marine Corps. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.