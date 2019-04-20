World News
April 20, 2019 / 3:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Justice Department calls full Mueller report subpoena 'premature and unnecessary'

1 Min Read

Official binders given to reporters with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election are seen in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department dismissed a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee for an unredacted copy of the report produced by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as “premature and unnecessary” in a statement on Friday.

“Congressman Nadler’s subpoena is premature and unnecessary. The Department will continue to work with Congress to accommodate its legitimate requests consistent with the law and long-recognized executive branch interests,” DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement, referring to the committee’s chairman, Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below