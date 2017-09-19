FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MUFG to sell remaining CIMB stake for up to $620 mln-IFR
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 11:39 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-MUFG to sell remaining CIMB stake for up to $620 mln-IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* MUFG is offering 412.5 million shares in CIMB

* Shares being offered in a range of 6.15-6.30 ringgit each

* CIMB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley bookrunners for deal (Adds CIMB comment)

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) has launched the sale of shares worth up to $620 million in CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, its remaining stake in Malaysia’s second-biggest bank, IFR said on Tuesday, citing a term sheet.

MUFG, Japan’s biggest bank by assets, is offering 412.5 million shares in CIMB owned by The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd in a range of 6.15-6.30 ringgit each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

The low end of the price band is equivalent to a discount of 4.8 percent to Tuesday’s close of 6.46 ringgit.

An MUFG spokeswoman in Tokyo said the bank was considering the sale of its CIMB shares, but the number of shares and price had not been determined and declined further comment. CIMB declined to comment.

MUFG, which has $2.8 trillion in assets, has been reviewing its investment portfolio, especially the small stakes held in overseas banks which it had bought in the past few years as a means to building alliances.

CIMB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as bookrunners on the sale of the CIMB shares, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo and A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

