MOVES-MUFG appoints Ben Griffiths as global head of fund financing
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 14 days ago

MOVES-MUFG appoints Ben Griffiths as global head of fund financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - MUFG Investor Services, the global asset-servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , appointed Ben Griffiths as managing director, global head of fund financing.

He will be based in London and will report to John Sergides, global head of sales and marketing.

Griffiths joins MUFG from Citco Financial Products, a subsidiary of Citco Group, where he was managing director and CEO, responsible for lending and FX solutions. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengalru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

