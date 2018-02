Feb 21 (Reuters) - Financial services company Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) named Pierre Ferland chief executive of MUFG Securities Asia Ltd, effective Feb 20.

Ferland, who will be based in Hong Kong, most recently worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland as co-head of capital resolution.

He will report to Takami Onodera, deputy president of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. (Reporting by Anirban Paul)