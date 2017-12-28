FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire in India's financial capital kills at least 12
#Domestic News
December 28, 2017 / 10:28 PM / a day ago

Fire in India's financial capital kills at least 12

Swati Bhat, Rajendra Jadhav

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a late night fire at a multi-storey building in India’s financial capital of Mumbai, a hospital official said on Friday.

Three people were critically injured, the official at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital said.

The fire began in the early hours of Friday at a commercial building in Kamala Mills Compound in Central Mumbai, local media reported.

The fire started in the top floor and soon engulfed the structure, according to reports.

Kamala Mills is a refurbished old industrial compound that now houses a host of swanky restaurants and other commercial establishments. (Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
