FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - German reinsurance giant Munich Re posted a net profit of 733 million euros ($860 million) in the second quarter and said it was on track to meet its profit target for the year.

The quarterly profit was better than analysts had expected and was partly helped by fewer natural catastrophes in the quarter. ($1 = 0.8519 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Victoria Bryan)