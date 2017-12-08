FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. muni bond supply to top $20 bln for second week
December 8, 2017 / 3:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. muni bond supply to top $20 bln for second week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond market supply will top $20 billion for a second straight week as issuers scramble to sell debt ahead of potential federal tax changes, according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.

Next week’s supply of bonds and notes is estimated at $20.7 billion. Many states, cities, schools, hospitals and other issuers are accelerating their debt sales in case the U.S. Congress eliminates federal tax breaks for private activity and advance refunding bonds starting in 2018. (Reporting By Karen Pierog Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
