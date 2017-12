Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond prices rose for a fourth-straight session on Tuesday, dropping yields as much as 8 basis points on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark scale.

The yield on top-rated bonds due in 10 years fell 6 basis points to 1.99 percent and the 30-year yield tumbled 8 basis points to 2.58 percent, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)