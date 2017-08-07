FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arcade Fire's 'Everything Now' tops Billboard 200 chart
#Entertainment News
August 7, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 2 months ago

Arcade Fire's 'Everything Now' tops Billboard 200 chart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lead vocalist Win Butler (R) and his wife Regine Chassagne of rock band Arcade Fire perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S. on April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Canadian indie rockers Arcade Fire’s latest album debuted at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, the only new entry in the top 10 of the chart this week.

Arcade Fire’s “Everything Now,” the band’s fifth studio album, sold 100,000 album units comprising sales from albums, songs and streaming activity, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Arcade Fire previously debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 in 2013 with “Reflektor” and in 2010 with “The Suburbs,” Billboard said.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn.” climbed three spots to No. 2 while rapper Meek Mills’ “Wins & Losses” held steady at No. 3.

Last week’s chart-topper, Lana Del Rey’s “Lust For Life,” dropped to No. 10 in its second week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi’s catchy hit “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber held onto the top spot with 84,000 more copies sold.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Grant McCool

