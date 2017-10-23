Pink's 'Beautiful Trauma' tops Billboard, one of 2017's biggest debuts

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop star Pink soared to the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday with one of the year’s biggest album sales debut, beating out new albums from rapper Gucci Mane and rocker Beck.

FILE PHOTO: Singer Pink performs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Show in Inglewood, California, U.S., August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

“Beautiful Trauma,” Pink’s seventh studio album, sold 408,000 album units in its first week. This comprised sales from albums and songs and streaming consumption, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The strong first week sales is the biggest debut for a female artist this year and the fourth biggest album debut of 2017, coming in behind Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn.,” Drake’s “More Life” and Ed Sheeran’s “Divide.”

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

Gucci Mane’s “Mr. Davis” debuted at No. 2 with sales of 70,000 album units while Beck’s “Colors” opened at No. 3 with 46,000 album units. Singer-songwriter St. Vincent was the only other new entry in the top ten of the Billboard 200 chart with her album “Masseduction” at No. 10.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, alt-rockers Imagine Dragons climbed one spot to the top with “Thunder.” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s star-studded Puerto Rico hurricane relief charity single “Almost Like Praying” dropped from No. 1 to No. 51.