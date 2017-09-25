FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foo Fighters top Billboard, K-Pop's BTS scores huge U.S. debut
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 25, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 23 days ago

Foo Fighters top Billboard, K-Pop's BTS scores huge U.S. debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Foo Fighters perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Foo Fighters scored the top spot on the Billboard 200 album charts with “Concrete and Gold,” while South Korean boy band BTS made the best entry ever by a K-Pop band with “Love Yourself: Her,” according to data released on Monday

“Concrete and Gold” sold some 127,000 units for the week, figures from Nielsen Soundscan show, while BTS debuted in the No.7 spot with its new release, selling some 31,000 copies.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The sales for BTS, a seven-member band formed in South Korea in 2012, marked the biggest U.S. sales week ever in the burgeoning K-Pop genre, and the highest chart position so far for a K-Pop act.

Also known as Bulletproof Boy Scouts and Beyond the Scene, the band won Billboard’s award for the top social media artists in May, its first major awards win in the United States.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, U.S. rapper Post Malone’s “Rockstar” debuted at No.1 with more than 79,000 units sold, keeping Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” in second place.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.