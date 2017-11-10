FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Bytedance says to merge with lip-syncing app Musical.ly
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 10, 2017 / 4:03 AM / 2 days ago

China's Bytedance says to merge with lip-syncing app Musical.ly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - China’s AI-powered content platform Bytedance Ltd said on Friday it would merge with lip-syncing app Musical.ly Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Musical.ly will continue to operate as an independent platform post merger, while integrating Bytedance’s technology to boost innovation in video content creation, Bytedance said.

Musical.ly’s co-founders Louis Yang and Alex Zhu and their global team will join Bytedance and will continue to run the Musical.ly platform, it said. (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

