U.S. Senate leader says Myanmar leader cannot be blamed for atrocities

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cannot be blamed for atrocities that have occurred in that country because she does not have the powers necessary to stop military actions.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Responding to a reporter’s question, McConnell said there was no doubt that atrocities have been committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya people.

“I’ve been reluctant to join the pile-on that seeks to blame her for things that she couldn’t possibly have any impact,” he said.