UK's Hunt to visit Myanmar, raise case of jailed Reuters journalists

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday he would visit Myanmar soon and would raise the case of two Reuters journalists jailed for their reporting of the Rohingya crisis.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks outside the United Nations Security Council prior to presiding over a meeting of the Council at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Myanmar judge has found Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years.

“Imprisoning journalists who write about inconvenient truths is an unconscionable blow to press freedom, and indeed everyone’s freedom. Will be raising the extremely serious case of the two Reuters journalists on my forthcoming visit to Burma (Myanmar),” Hunt said on Twitter.