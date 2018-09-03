FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 8:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

European Union demands freedom for two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called on Monday for the immediate and unconditional release of two Reuters journalists handed jail sentences in Myanmar for their reporting of the Rohingya crisis.

Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Earlier on Monday a Myanmar judge found Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years.

The EU’s foreign policy service said the sentence “undermines the freedom of the media, the public’s right to information and the development of the rule of law in Myanmar”.

“The prison sentences of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo should be reviewed and the two journalists be released immediately and unconditionally,” it said in a statement.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones

