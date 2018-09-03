U.N. human rights chief Bachelet urges Myanmar to free Reuters reporters

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Myanmar to free two Reuters journalists jailed on Monday for their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, as well as all other journalists detained for exercising their freedom of expression.

Chile's former President Michelle Bachelet leaves the Congress after the inauguration ceremony of Chile's newly sworn in President Sebastian Pinera in Valparaiso, Chile March 11, 2018. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado/Files

A Myanmar judge earlier on Monday found the two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.

“Their conviction follow a legal process that clearly breached international standards,” Bachelet said in a statement. “It sends a message to all journalists in Myanmar that they cannot operate fearlessly, but must rather make a choice to either self-censor or risk prosecution.”