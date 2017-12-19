U.S. State Department calls for Myanmar to release Reuters journalists

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department called on Tuesday for the immediate release of two Reuters journalists who have been detained for about a week in Myanmar and whose whereabouts have not been reported to their families.

FILE PHOTO: Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski/File Photo

“We’ve been ... following the cases of the two reporters, the Reuters reporters, very closely. We’re deeply concerned about their detention. We do not know their whereabouts. That is of concern also,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a news briefing. “Today I want to make it clear that we’re calling for their immediate release.”