Factbox: International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar

(Reuters) - Many nations, including the United States, Canada and several European countries, as well as top United Nations and EU officials are among those calling for the release of Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo from detention in Myanmar.

The reporters were arrested on Dec. 12, after being invited to meet police officials on the outskirts of Yangon, and accused of violating Myanmar’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

They had worked on stories about a military crackdown in Rakhine state, from where nearly 690,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled since August and sought refuge in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

A Yangon district court declined to grant bail for the two journalists on Thursday and sent them back to the city’s notorious Insein prison. They will be back in court on Tuesday for the next in a series of hearings to determine whether they should face charges under the Official Secrets Act.

Reuters President and Editor-In-Chief Stephen J. Adler expressed disappointment at the bail decision and called for the journalists’ prompt release.

“It has now been more than fifty days since they were arrested, and they should have the opportunity to be with their families as the hearings continue,” he said in a statement.

“We believe the court proceedings will demonstrate their innocence and Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo will be able to return to their jobs reporting on events in Myanmar.”

Here are comments on their detention from governments, politicians, human rights groups, journalists and press freedom advocates around the world:

LATEST REACTION

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community “to do whatever it can” to secure the release of the two Reuters journalists, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

“The Secretary-General has expressed his concern at the erosion of the press freedom in Myanmar and he has called for the international community to do whatever it can to secure the release of the journalists and to ensure press freedom in the country,” Dujarric said.

- United Nations human rights spokesman Rupert Colville called on Friday for the accusations against the journalists to be dropped, saying: “We are alarmed by the serious erosion of freedom of expression in Myanmar.”

- The Norwegian embassy in Myanmar called on Friday for the immediate release of the reporters after the court decision. “Journalists must be able to do their job without fear, intimidation and prosecution,” it said in a post on its Facebook page.

- The Danish embassy in Myanmar also reiterated its demand for the immediate release of the two journalists in a statement on Thursday.

- Shawn Crispin, Senior Southeast Asia Representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said in a Twitter message on Thursday: “Myanmar must stop blocking news coverage of the Rohingya tragedy in Rakhine state. Set them free now.”

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is seen during a break at the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

- Surakiart Sathirathai, the head of a new international advisory panel on the Rohingya crisis, said in an interview on Thursday he and other panel members had been “reassured again and again that the case would be accorded with the due process of law and criminal justice procedure”.

Surakiart said last month that the panel could not intervene in the case.

- AAPP, a Thailand-based group working to free political prisoners in Myanmar, said in a Twitter message on Friday: “Denying bail for Reuters Journalists after arrest under colonial era law further erodes the right to press freedom and denies Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo their rights as journalists and citizens.”

GOVERNMENTS, MULTILATERAL ORGANIZATIONS

- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the United States was “demanding their immediate release or information as to the circumstances around their disappearance”.

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone's is being escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has also called for the immediate release of the two journalists. “A free press is critical to a free society - the detention of journalists anywhere is unacceptable,” Clinton said in a Twitter post last month.

- Senator Ben Cardin, the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the arrests of the two journalists “outrageous”, saying it brought back memories of “repressive military rule”.

- The European Union, Britain, Holland, Canada and Sweden have demanded the release of the Reuters reporters. Australia has expressed concern and Bangladesh has denounced the arrests.

- Yanghee Lee and David Kaye, the U.N. special rapporteurs on Myanmar and on freedom of expression respectively, said, “Journalism is not a crime. These detentions are another way for the government to censor information about the military’s role in Rakhine State and the humanitarian catastrophe taking place.”

- Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kano said, “Freedom of the press is extremely important, including in order to protect fundamental human rights. The Japanese government would like to watch (this matter) closely.” Tokyo-based Human Rights Now has called on Japan to take a stronger stance.

JOURNALISTS, NGOS

- A group of 50 Pulitzer Prize winners has called the arrests “an outrageous attack on media freedom” and demanded the immediate release of the two journalists. “Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are brave, principled and professional journalists who were working in the public interest and were jailed simply for doing their jobs,” they said in a statement.

- The New York Times has said in an editorial that releasing the two journalists immediately “would help restore at least some lost faith” in Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

- Washington-based Freedom House, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and advocacy group Fortify Rights have also demanded Myanmar release the Reuters journalists.

- The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Myanmar said it was “appalled” by the arrests and “gravely concerned” about press freedom in Myanmar.

- The Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Thailand, Foreign Correspondents’ Association of the Philippines, Jakarta Foreign Correspondents’ Club and Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong have issued statements supporting the journalists.