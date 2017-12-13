Two Reuters journalists arrested in Myanmar - government spokesman

YANGON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Two Reuters journalists were arrested on Tuesday evening in Myanmar’s main city, Yangon, a government spokesman said.

“Yes it is correct that they were arrested,” spokesman Zaw Htay said. “Not only your reporters, but also the policemen who were involved in that case. We will take action against those policemen and also the reporters.”

He did not say why the journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, had been arrested, provide details of the action they faced or explain what case he was referring to.

Reuters global communications chief Abbe Serphos said: “We are urgently seeking more information about the circumstances of their arrest and their current situation.”

Wa Lone, who joined Reuters in June 2016, has covered a range of stories, including the Rohingya refugee crisis in Rakhine. Kyaw Soe Oo has reported for Reuters since September. (Edited by Martin Howell)