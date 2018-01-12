Strong 6.0 quake hits central Myanmar, USGS says, no reports of damage

YANGON (Reuters) - A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit a remote region of central Myanmar early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The shallow quake struck at a depth of 10 km (six miles) some 40 km (24 miles) west of the town of Phyu and 176 km (110 miles) northwest of Yangon.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, said Phyu regional MP Thet Sein.

“The earthquake was quite strong and it repeated three times but I haven’t heard anything about damage or casualties yet,” Thet Sein told Reuters by telephone.