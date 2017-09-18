Myanmar adviser: Rohingya can return but process to be discussed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Myanmar national security adviser Thaung Tun told Reuters on Monday that Rohingya Muslims who had fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape violence in Rakhine State would be able to return but the process would have to be discussed.

“We will make sure that everybody who left their home can return to their home but this is a process we have to discuss,” he said after a ministerial meeting on the crisis hosted by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

“We want to make sure that everybody who needs humanitarian assistance gets it, without discrimination. That is one of the things we agreed on,” Tun said.