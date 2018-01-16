FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#South Asia News
January 16, 2018 / 12:14 PM / a day ago

Rohingya refugees must be informed, consulted on returns to Myanmar: UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations called on Tuesday for Rohingya refugees who have fled to Bangladesh to be informed about conditions in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state before they are allowed to return voluntarily and in safety.

Bangladesh said on Tuesday it would complete the process of returning within two years many of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who had fled a conflict in Myanmar, following a meeting of the neighbours.

“Major challenges have to be overcome,” Andrej Mahecic, spokesman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a Geneva news briefing. “These include ensuring they are told about the situation in their areas of origin ... and are consulted on their wishes, that their safety is ensured.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

