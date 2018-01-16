Bangladesh agrees with Myanmar to complete Rohingya return in two years

DHAKA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh has agreed to complete the process of returning Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar within two years after repatriation begins, the south Asian nation said on Tuesday, following a meeting of the neighbours to implement a pact signed last year.

A statement by the Bangladesh foreign ministry did not say when the process would begin. But it added the return effort envisages “considering the family as a unit,” with Myanmar to provide temporary shelter for those returning before rebuilding houses for them. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)