January 16, 2018 / 6:18 AM / 2 days ago

Bangladesh agrees with Myanmar to complete Rohingya return in two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bangladesh has agreed to complete the process of returning Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar within two years after repatriation begins, the south Asian nation said on Tuesday, following a meeting of the neighbours to implement a pact signed last year.

A statement by the Bangladesh foreign ministry did not say when the process would begin. But it added the return effort envisages “considering the family as a unit,” with Myanmar to provide temporary shelter for those returning before rebuilding houses for them. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
