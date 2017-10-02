FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on "working group" for refugee plan - minister
#South Asia News
October 2, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 16 days ago

Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on "working group" for refugee plan - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DHAKA, (Reuters) - Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed on Monday to set up a “joint working group” on the repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugee who have fled to Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told reporters after talks with a Myanmar official.

“We are looking forward to a peaceful solution to the crisis,” Ali said after his talks with Myanmar government official Kyaw Tint Swe.

More than half a million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since late August, to escape what the United Nations has branded ethnic cleansing by Myanmar’s military.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

