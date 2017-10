BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indonesian counterpart there should be understanding of the Myanmar government’s efforts to protect social stability and that “violent incidents” in Rakhine state are unacceptable, state media said.

The two met on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)